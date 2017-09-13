Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia

Russia
Sep 13, 2017 — 14:13
Kiselev Sergei / Moskva News Agency

An eight-year-old child has died in the Siberian region of Tyumen after falling into a sinkhole on school grounds, investigators said Wednesday.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case on charges of negligent homicide after the boy’s body was recovered from the sinkhole in the village of Vikulovo.

A local news outlet cited the governor’s press service as saying that the school was evacuated and the site has been cordoned off.

Another outlet cited residents as saying that the boy had fallen into a 3-meter-deep sewer ring.  

In a separate incident on Wednesday, social media users also warned of sinkholes near a bus stop in Ufa. 

