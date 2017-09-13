Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia

An eight-year-old child has died in the Siberian region of Tyumen after falling into a sinkhole on school grounds, investigators said Wednesday.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case on charges of negligent homicide after the boy’s body was recovered from the sinkhole in the village of Vikulovo.

A local news outlet cited the governor’s press service as saying that the school was evacuated and the site has been cordoned off.