Chief of Russian Presidential Transport Firm Arrested

The head of the company tasked with piloting helicopters for Russian President Vladimir Putin has been placed under house arrest, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

Yaroslav Odintsev, who heads the state-owned firm Special Flight Group Russia, has been charged with abusing his position. He will remain under house arrest until November, Moscow's Baumansky Court ruled.

Special Flight Group Russia is supervised by the Russian security services and transports many of the country's top officials.

Three high-ranking employees at the company were charged with fraud in April, RBC reported. They face accusations of embezzling money while procuring aircraft air conditioning systems.

