Chemical Weapons Agency Agrees to Ban Soviet-era Nerve Agents

The OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog will add Novichok, the Soviet-era nerve agent used in an attack last year in Salisbury, England, to its list of banned toxins after its members adopted a proposal on Monday.

The 41 members of the decision-making body within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) adopted a joint proposal by the United States, the Netherlands and Canada, member states said.

They agreed "to add two families of highly toxic chemicals (incl. the agent used in Salisbury)," Canada's ambassador to the agency, Sabine Nolke, said on Twitter.

"Russia dissociated itself from consensus but did not break," she wrote.