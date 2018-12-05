Chechnya Earmarks $750,000 to Service Leader's 'Palace'

Kadyrov’s residence, which was built for an estimated 10 billion rubles ($159 million) in 2012, consists of a “palace-style” mansion that is surrounded by an expansive park, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Wednesday.

Chechnya’s government has reportedly earmarked tens of thousands of dollars to service the working residence of its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, in Grozny.

According to an order posted on Russia’s state procurement portal late last month, Chechnya is ready to allocate 51.2 million rubles ($767,000) to service its leader’s administrative residence in 2019.

The work would include daily cleanings of the residence as well as service work on its carpets and facades. The contract notes that cleaners should be no more than 40 years old.

Russian media outlets, including the Kommersant business daily, have reported that the residence includes 13,000 carpets and 4,000 tapestries.

According to Russia’s draft federal budget for 2018-2020, Chechnya, along with Dagestan and Kamchatka, remains one of the most highly-subsidized regions in the country.