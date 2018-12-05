News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 05 2018 - 15:12

Chechnya Earmarks $750,000 to Service Leader's 'Palace'

wpchecheninfo

Chechnya’s government has reportedly earmarked tens of thousands of dollars to service the working residence of its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, in Grozny. 

Kadyrov’s residence, which was built for an estimated 10 billion rubles ($159 million) in 2012, consists of a “palace-style” mansion that is surrounded by an expansive park, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Wednesday.

Read More
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Human Rights Work ‘Won’t Fly’ in His Region

According to an order posted on Russia’s state procurement portal late last month, Chechnya is ready to allocate 51.2 million rubles ($767,000) to service its leader’s administrative residence in 2019. 

The work would include daily cleanings of the residence as well as service work on its carpets and facades. The contract notes that cleaners should be no more than 40 years old. 

Russian media outlets, including the Kommersant business daily, have reported that the residence includes 13,000 carpets and 4,000 tapestries. 

According to Russia’s draft federal budget for 2018-2020, Chechnya, along with Dagestan and Kamchatka, remains one of the most highly-subsidized regions in the country.

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
Kadyrov Gives a Mercedes to Chechen Boy Who Did 4,105 Push-Ups
News
Nov. 15 2018
Kadyrov Gives a Mercedes to Chechen Boy Who Did 4,105 Push-Ups
Kadyrov's Instagram Account Briefly Unblocked, Posts Ode to Guns
Meanwhile…
Nov. 16 2018
Kadyrov's Instagram Account Briefly Unblocked, Posts Ode to Guns


Latest news

77-Year-Old Russian Activist Detained Over Protest Calling for Teenagers’ Release
News
Dec. 05 2018
77-Year-Old Russian Activist Detained Over Protest Calling for Teenagers’ Release
Russia Threatens to Target U.S. Allies If Trump Exits Treaty
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia Threatens to Target U.S. Allies If Trump Exits Treaty
Russia Holds Drills in Black Sea Region Amid Ukraine Tensions
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia Holds Drills in Black Sea Region Amid Ukraine Tensions

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Merkel and Putin Agreed to Four-Way Talks on Kerch Strait

Sign up for our weekly newsletter