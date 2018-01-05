Chechen Girl Killed by Stray Bullet on New Year’s Eve

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly been killed by a stray bullet shot by a former member of Russia’s National Guard in the Russian republic of Chechnya on New Year’s Eve.
The teenager was killed by a bullet shot into the air in celebration of the coming New Year in the Chechen capital of Grozny, the Kavkaz.Realii news outlet reported Thursday.
The victim was sitting in the kitchen of an apartment when she was hit by the stray bullet through the window.
The suspect reportedly denies his guilt, saying that other National Guard service members also discharged their firearms to ring in the New Year.
The Chechen regional National Guard press office told Kavkaz.Realii that the suspected shooter had been dismissed from the service in December.