Chechen Man Caught With 13 Kilograms of Gold in Siberian Forest

Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) have reportedly detained a Chechen man who was caught passing through a Siberian forest with a backpack stacked with gold.

The region of Sakha, in Russia's Far East, is rich in natural resources, including large reserves of gold and diamonds. In 2013, police seized 10 kilograms of pure gold believed to have been stolen from a major Russian gold producer and hidden in a forest in the Irkutsk region.