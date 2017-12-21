News
Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Laughs Off U.S. Sanctions

Dec 21, 2017 — 11:12
— Update: Dec. 21 2017 — 08:11

Ramzan Kadyrov / Kremlin Press Service

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has dismissed his designation as a human rights abuser by the U.S. and argued that he was blacklisted because of his efforts in combating terrorism. 

Kadyrov was placed on the U.S. Magnitsky list on Wednesday following a report earlier this year about secret Chechen prisons where gay men were allegedly detained and tortured. The leader of the Russian republic in the North Caucasus region denies that there are homosexuals in Chechnya.

Read more: U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge

“Poor Americans. One small but proud Chechen Republic is hassling an entire state,” Kadyrov sarcastically said in a video posted on his Instagram page after the U.S. Treasury announced its decision. 

Flanked by a bench press bar full of weights, Kadyrov says that the U.S. could “rest easy.” 

“I haven’t been ordered to step foot on U.S. soil yet.” 

In a comment to the video, Kadyrov suggested that he was blacklisted for his anti-terrorist efforts, rather than for human rights abuses. 

“The U.S. can’t forgive me for devoting my life to fighting foreign terrorists, including the minions of American special services,” he wrote. 

“There is peace and stability in Chechnya. While the U.S. spills blood all over the world!"

