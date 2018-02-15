News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 15 2018 - 13:02

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Turns to Religion to Regulate Bitcoin

Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov

Yelena Afonina / TASS

The strongman leader of Russia’s Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov is asking Islamic scholars to determine whether the use of bitcoin is religiously permissible.

Kadyrov announced he was planning to invest in cryptocurrencies in a Telegram post last week. The Bitcoin digital currency is currently trading below $10,000 after a volatile 2017 that saw it peak at $20,000 in mid-December.

Read More
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

“The council of [religious scholars] agreed that we should learn if we can buy, sell, make settlements with this money,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram Wednesday. 

“If this is possible, we will come to the conclusion that cryptocurrency is halal,” he added.

“First of all, we need to find out how cryptocurrency will affect the country’s economic situation, whether it benefits the state or not.”

Citing analysis carried out by a group of Islamic researchers overseen by Chechen Mufti Salah Mezhiev, Kadyrov said cryptocurrencies should be regulated based on “the specific features of each country.” 

He invoked Russia’s sovereignty in brushing aside bans on Bitcoin by top religious figures in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey in monthly succession starting late last year.

“If anyone thinks that Egyptian and Palestinian fatwas on cryptocurrencies are mandatory for Russian citizens, they are deeply mistaken,” Kadyrov wrote Wednesday.

Chechnya Initiated Brutal Crackdown on Drugs Last Year, Investigation Says
News
Jan. 16 2018
Chechnya Initiated Brutal Crackdown on Drugs Last Year, Investigation Says
Arsonists Torch Memorial Human Rights Office in North Caucasus
News
Jan. 17 2018
Arsonists Torch Memorial Human Rights Office in North Caucasus
Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017
News
Jan. 18 2018
Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017

Latest news

Russia’s Media Watchdog Boasts It ‘Convinced’ China to Lift Vkontakte Ban
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russia’s Media Watchdog Boasts It ‘Convinced’ China to Lift Vkontakte Ban
Gay Uzbek Journalist Ali Feruz Flees Russia
News
Feb. 15 2018
Gay Uzbek Journalist Ali Feruz Flees Russia
Ladomir, Zlatozara and Agrafena: How Muscovites Named Their Babies in 2017
Meanwhile…
Feb. 15 2018
Ladomir, Zlatozara and Agrafena: How Muscovites Named Their Babies in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox