Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
54 minutes ago Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
3 hours ago Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow
4 hours ago One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll
Russia
One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll
Russia
Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals
Russia
Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations
Russia
Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
54 minutes ago Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
3 hours ago Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow
4 hours ago One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

May 22, 2017 — 17:25
— Update: 17:41

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

May 22, 2017 — 17:25
— Update: 17:41
Yelena Afonina / TASS

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly earned more than Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, while his two children took home thousand-dollar incomes.

Two of Kadyrov's twelve children earned more than 9.9 million rubles ($176,000) last year, according to the politician's latest income declaration.

Kadyrov himself earned 11.5 million rubles ($203 million), more than both Putin (who earned 8.9 million rubles, or $157,000,) and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (who earned 8.6 million.)

Detained, Tortured, Killed: How Chechnya Cracked Down on Gays

The leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region saw his income skyrocket compared to 2015, when his total earnings remained at just over 6 million rubles. ($106,000). In 2014, he earned just 4.8 million rubles ($85,000).

His children also saw their income rise by 4900 percent, climbing from just 200,000 rubles in 2015 ($3,500). The source of the children's income was not detailed in the declaration.

The Kadyrov family also declared two plots of land, a family home, and an apartment, Russia's RBC news outlet reported.

Related
Russia
Four More Secret Jails Illegally Holding Gay Men Discovered in Chechnya — Reports
Russia
The Kremlin Says There's No Reason Not to Trust Chechnya's Leader
World
Trump-Putin Meeting Rumored for May
Russia
Why Putin is Getting Nervous About His Chechen Proxy

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

6 hours ago

The United States submitted two appeals for information on possible Kremlin interference in the country's presidential elections in 2016.

3 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

4 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

7 hours ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

2 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

3 days ago

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

3 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

4 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

7 hours ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

4 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

7 hours ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

Theater

The Old Man and the Sea

Chekhov Theater Festival

Mon. May. 22 Sun. Oct. 01
Vakhtangov Theater
06:00 p.m.

In memory of Yury Lyubimov Anatoly Vasilyev stages Hemingway with Alla Demidova in the leading role and music by Vladimir Martynov performed by the Opus Posth Ensemble. The world premiere. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

4 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

7 hours ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

2 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
2 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

2 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

2 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

2 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

2 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

2 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

2 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

2 days, 20 hours ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

3 days ago

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

see more

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

3 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

3 days ago

No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

3 days ago

State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court

3 days ago

Putin's Ex-Wife Linked to Multi-Million Dollar Property Firm

3 days ago

Multiple Cell Providers in Moscow Hit With Outages

3 days ago

United Russia Accuses U.S. Media of Meddling in 2016 Duma Elections

3 days ago

Proposed Crackdown on 'Occult Magic' Reaches Russia's Parliament

Mon. May. 22

More events
Dalida Cinema
The Distinguished Citizen Cinema
Dom: 18th Birthday Gig
Sotheby’s: 10 Years in Russia Exhibition
Shukshin’s Stories Theater
La Esmeralda Dance

3 days ago

No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

3 days ago

State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court

3 days ago

Putin's Ex-Wife Linked to Multi-Million Dollar Property Firm

3 days ago

Multiple Cell Providers in Moscow Hit With Outages

3 days ago

United Russia Accuses U.S. Media of Meddling in 2016 Duma Elections

3 days ago

Proposed Crackdown on 'Occult Magic' Reaches Russia's Parliament

2 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

3 days ago

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

Work of Art

4 days ago
Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying ...
From our partners
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

Pygmalion

Tue. May. 30 Tue. May. 30
Dvorets Na Yauze
06:00 p.m.

George Bernard Shaw’s classic play about Eliza Doolittle (Alyona Babenko), the cockney flower girl whom the irascible Professor Henry Higgins (Sergei Makovetsky) “makes into a lady.” Sovremennik Theater production. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few ...

Most Read

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Unlikely Asylum

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+