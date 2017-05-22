Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly earned more than Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, while his two children took home thousand-dollar incomes.

Two of Kadyrov's twelve children earned more than 9.9 million rubles ($176,000) last year, according to the politician's latest income declaration.

Kadyrov himself earned 11.5 million rubles ($203 million), more than both Putin (who earned 8.9 million rubles, or $157,000,) and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (who earned 8.6 million.)