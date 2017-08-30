Chechen Businessman Dzhabrailov Detained After Hotel Shooting

Former senator and businessman Umar Dzhabrailov was detained by authorities overnight after a shooting in a central Moscow hotel near the Kremlin, the Kommersant business daily reports, citing law enforcement sources.

Dzhabrailov was reportedly detained at the Four Seasons hotel late on Aug. 29 after security guards contacted the police.



Online news outlets claim the founder of the Avanti business association and former owner of Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel discharged his Yarygin Pistol in the hotel.