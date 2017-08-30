Chechen Businessman Dzhabrailov Detained After Hotel Shooting

Former senator and businessman Umar Dzhabrailov was detained by authorities overnight after a shooting in a central Moscow hotel near the Kremlin, the Kommersant business daily reports, citing law enforcement sources.
Dzhabrailov was reportedly detained at the Four Seasons hotel late on Aug. 29 after security guards contacted the police.
Online news outlets claim the founder of the Avanti business association and former owner of Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel discharged his Yarygin Pistol in the hotel.
Dzhabrailov ran for president in 2000, gaining 0.08 percent of the vote. He represented the republic of Chechnya in the Federation Council from 2004 to 2009 and served as deputy chairman of the Council’s international affairs committee during the same period.
His former hotel partner Paul Tatum, who was gunned down in November 1996, publicly accused the Chechen tycoon earlier that year of blackmailing him to squeeze him out of a joint hotel project.
No casualties were reported in the Aug. 29 shooting and authorities have opened a hooliganism case against Dzhabrailov, the Kommersant cites the unnamed sources as saying.