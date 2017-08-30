Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Chechen Businessman Dzhabrailov Detained After Hotel Shooting

Aug 30, 2017 — 12:42
— Update: Aug. 31 2017 — 06:37

Chechen Businessman Dzhabrailov Detained After Hotel Shooting

Aug 30, 2017 — 12:42
— Update: Aug. 31 2017 — 06:37
Umar Dzhabrailov Yuriy Samolygo / TASS

Former senator and businessman Umar Dzhabrailov was detained by authorities overnight after a shooting in a central Moscow hotel near the Kremlin, the Kommersant business daily reports, citing law enforcement sources.

Dzhabrailov was reportedly detained at the Four Seasons hotel late on Aug. 29 after security guards contacted the police.

Online news outlets claim the founder of the Avanti business association and former owner of Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel discharged his Yarygin Pistol in the hotel.

Related: Russian Businessmen Tap Into Upswell of Patriotism

Dzhabrailov ran for president in 2000, gaining 0.08 percent of the vote. He represented the republic of Chechnya in the Federation Council from 2004 to 2009 and served as deputy chairman of the Council’s international affairs committee during the same period.

His former hotel partner Paul Tatum, who was gunned down in November 1996, publicly accused the Chechen tycoon earlier that year of blackmailing him to squeeze him out of a joint hotel project.

No casualties were reported in the Aug. 29 shooting and authorities have opened a hooliganism case against Dzhabrailov, the Kommersant cites the unnamed sources as saying.

Related
Russia
Why New U.S. Sanctions Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb for Investors in Russia (Op-ed)
Russia
This Is What a Plane Crashing Into a Van in Chechnya Looks Like
Russia
Film on Tsar Nicholas' Mistress Facing Backlash in Russia's Regions
Russia
350 Russian Children in Middle East Conflict Zones, Says Russian Official
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+