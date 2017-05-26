Russia
18 minutes ago Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW
4 hours ago Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
18 hours ago Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up
May 26, 2017
Magomed Daudov Fotograf_095 / Wikicommons

The chair of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, played a key role in anti-gay purges in the Russian authoritarian republic of Chechnya, Human Rights Watch has revealed in a report published today.

Daudov, a long-time ally of the republic's notorious leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, personally oversaw the torture of men who were detained in secret prisons on suspicion of being gay, two detainees told Human Rights Watch. Daudov made “offensive comments” during the beatings, they said.

Another victim of the purge said he saw him in another prison in Grozny, Chechnya's capital.

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

In early April, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported that over 100 gay men had been brutally detained, locked in secret prisons, tortured and coerced into revealing the names of friends and partners. At least four men were reportedly killed.

According to Novaya Gazeta, the purge began in February 2017 when Daudov “flew into a rage” after discovering that a man arrested for possessing drugs had a “porn gallery” on his phone with contacts for gay men.

Commenting on the report, Chechen lawmaker Zelimkhan Dzhamaldinov told the Govorit Moskva radio station that the republic's parliament “doesn't give a damn about what some corrupt European journalists write.”

Time To Get Out of Here

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Thousands of Russian believers have flocked to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to see the relics of Saint Nicholas the Miracleworker.

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

