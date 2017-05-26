Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
4 hours ago
Russia's London embassy has urged tourists not to visit Britain after Monday's terror attack on Manchester.
21 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
21 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Benois de la Danse Stars and New Winners
Winners of 2017 Benois Prizes in the field of choreography. Read more
21 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow
Tomas Danielis’ physical theater staging to music by Anthony Rouchier. Moskva Ballet production. Read more