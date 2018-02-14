News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 14 2018 - 10:02

Moscow's Pioner Cinema Fined for Showing Film Featuring Depardieu as Stalin

Le divan de Staline / Alfama Films

The only movie theater in Moscow to screen a banned satirical feature about Josef Stalin death’s has been fined over a lesser-known film about the Soviet dictator.

Police raided the historic Pioner Cinema last month on the second screening of “The Death of Stalin” after Russia’s Culture Ministry banned it on ideological grounds.

Read More
Why Russia Has a Problem With ‘The Death of Stalin’ (Op-ed)

The magistrate court fined Pioner 80,000 rubles (almost $1,400) for screening the French-language drama “Stalin’s Couch” without a license around the same time as “The Death of Stalin,” the Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday.  

According to Vedomosti, Pioner’s legal defense has argued that “Stalin’s Couch” — starring French-Russian citizen Gerard Depardieu — did not need a distribution license because it was screened as part of a festival.

If the court sides with the Culture Ministry over “The Death of Stalin,” Pioner Cinema could face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles or a 90-day ban for a repeat offense.

‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
News
Jan. 23 2018
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
Why Russia Has a Problem With ‘The Death of Stalin’ (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 25 2018
Why Russia Has a Problem With ‘The Death of Stalin’ (Op-ed)
Kremlin Denies Censorship After 'Death of Stalin' Pulled from Cinemas
News
Jan. 25 2018
Kremlin Denies Censorship After 'Death of Stalin' Pulled from Cinemas

Latest news

Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
News
Feb. 14 2018
Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow
City
Feb. 14 2018
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox