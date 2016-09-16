Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita

Still from the movie "Master and Margarita"
Google
are on the hunt for charismatic felines to star in their online
adaptation of Mikhail
Bulgakov's
classic
novel, “Master and Margarita.”
The
special project, named "Master
and Margarita: I Was There,"
marks 125 years since Bulgakov's
birth, and will be ran in partnership with Mosfilm Studios. The event will involve celebrity
participants and
normal Russians reading the novel aloud live from eight cities across
the country,
as well as Israel's Tel
Aviv.
The
twenty hours of narration will be split into two parts, and streamed
live in 360°
video
format via YouTube on Nov.
11 and 12. Green
screen technology will be used in the videos to transport viewers to
Bulgakov's
rich
fictional world — but real life cats will also be needed on set.
Cat
owners in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod,
Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Vladivostok can
audition their pets by
posting a picture of their cat on social media sites VKontakte or
Instagram with the hashtag #котММ. Animal submissions are open until
Oct.
25, while human
participants can
apply to take part as a narrator until Oct. 5.
Cats
will not be asked to read aloud from the novel.
Published
in 1966, “Master and Margarita” is a satire about Satan's visit to Stalin's Russian.