News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago More Casualties Feared as Apartment Block Collapses in Central Russia
3 hours ago Moscow to Introduce River Taxis Ahead of World Cup
4 hours ago Former St. Petersburg Official Embroiled in World Cup Corruption Scheme
City
Moscow to Introduce River Taxis Ahead of World Cup
News
Former St. Petersburg Official Embroiled in World Cup Corruption Scheme
News
Russian News Sites Forced Offline After Outage
News
Russia’s New Governors Duck Under Tanks to Prove Their Mettle
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

More Casualties Feared as Apartment Block Collapses in Central Russia

Nov 9, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: 18:33

More Casualties Feared as Apartment Block Collapses in Central Russia

Nov 9, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: 18:33
Yegor Avdeev / TASS

At least two people have died after a Soviet-era apartment building partially collapsed in the central Russian city of Izhevsk.

Emergency services believe a gas explosion may have caused the part of the nine-story building to fall, according to the news website Udmurt.media.

A source in the emergency services told the Interfax news agency that two bodies were recovered from the rubble and that two survivors had been hospitalized. 

Social media users reported hearing screams from beneath the rubble.

The regional branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed a childcare center on the first floor of the building was not impacted by the explosion, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Footage captured immediately after the collapse shows dust coming from the building.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+