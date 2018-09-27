CAS Opens Case After Russian Federation Appeals Doping Ban Suspension

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has launched an arbitration procedure a day after the Russian athletics federation appealed against the decision by global athletics body IAAF to extend its suspension, CAS said on Thursday.

CAS, which did not say when a hearing could take place, confirmed the federation was looking to void the IAAF's decision in July to prolong the ban and regain Russia's full IAAF membership as soon as possible.

Russia's athletics federation was suspended in November, 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of systematic, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

Although Russia has pledged to co-operate with global sports bodies to curb the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs, the authorities have vehemently denied the existence of state-sponsored doping cover-ups.