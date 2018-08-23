Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey

A red-brown-and-yellow wall carpet, a symbol of Soviet domestic life, became Rostov FC’s unofficial symbol after a fan was spotted bringing one with him to a game over the weekend to cheer on the club.

A Russian football club has unveiled an alternative football jersey featuring a carpet, following a carpet craze among its fans on social media.

Inspired by his unconventional banner that social media users say helped the side beat FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk 4-0, Rostov FC adopted the rug as a new talisman featuring at their training ground.

Following an enthusiastic response to the move among fans, the club announced the release of a limited edition carpet-themed football jersey for the new season.

Within a day of the announcement, the club said it sold 500 of the alternative kits, which can be pre-ordered on the club’s website for 2,500 rubles ($36).