News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago ‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
5 hours ago Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’
5 hours ago Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award
News
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
News
Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’
News
Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award
News
Russia Lags Behind U.S. in ‘Most Powerful’ Countries Ranking
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Car Torched in Third Attack on Memorial Human Right Group in North Caucasus

Jan 23, 2018 — 13:05
— Update: 13:04

Car Torched in Third Attack on Memorial Human Right Group in North Caucasus

Jan 23, 2018 — 13:05
— Update: 13:04
Moskva News Agency

A service car of the Memorial human rights group was torched in the Republic of Dagestan Monday, in the third incident against the NGO in the North Caucasus region in the past month. 

Arsonists torched Memorial’s office in the Republic of Ingushetia last Wednesday, a week after the head of its Chechen office, Oyub Titiyev, was arrested on drug charges that his supporters dismiss as fabricated. Memorial said last week's attack was part of a coordinated campaign to drive the rights group out of the volatile region.

Read more: Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Human Rights Work ‘Won’t Fly’ in His Region

The arson attack in Dagestan took place outside the driver’s home late on Monday, Memorial’s project leader Oleg Orlov told the Mediazona news website Tuesday. 

The torched car had been used by Titiyev’s lawyer, who had visited his client's native village over the weekend, Yekaterina Sokirianskaia, the Russia-based project director of the International Crisis Group, said on Twitter.  

Titiyev took over as head of Memorial’s office in Chechnya after the murder of his colleague, Natalya Estimirova, in 2009. He was increasingly threatened over his work in recent years, Human Rights Watch said in a statement earlier this month, calling his drug charges an attempt to finally push Memorial out of Chechnya.  

The latest attack comes less than a week after Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov warned that the work of rights activists “won’t fly” in the region.

Related
News
First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Says Public Apology Was Forced
News
Facebook Blocks Kadyrov’s Accounts Over U.S. Sanctions
News
Pro-Putin Activist Claims Diabetes Society Is a ‘Foreign Agent’
News
Russian Environmentalist Severely Beaten by Masked Assailants
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+