Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow
Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme
Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on
Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

May 24, 2017 — 13:52
— Update: 13:56

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

May 24, 2017 — 13:52
— Update: 13:56

An unknown attacker has thrown a molotov cocktail at a car in central Moscow.

A man threw the homemade bomb at a high-end Mercedes Maybach which was waiting to pull into a secure area off Tretaya Frunzenskaya Ulitsa.

The bottle reportedly hit the trunk of the car as the driver pulled away, the Moskva news agency reported. No casualties have been announced.

Moscow police are investigating the incident.

