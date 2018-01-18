Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017

Foreign investors have been part of that capital flight, withdrawing nearly $1 billion from the Russian economy last year over fears of new U.S. sanctions scheduled for February.

Total capital outflow from Russia increased to $31.3 billion last year, a 160 percent increase from 2016, Russia’s Central Bank reported Wednesday.

Previous Central Bank estimates put capital outflow at $29 billion, based on an oil price of $53 per barrel. In recent months, the price of oil has risen to $69 per barrel.

The Central Bank said that capital outflow in other sectors was "mutually compensating,” the Interfax news agency reported.

In 2016, capital flight totalled $19.8 billion, according to Central Bank figures.