Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017

Jan 18, 2018 — 10:02
— Update: 10:55

Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017

Jan 18, 2018 — 10:02
— Update: 10:55
Viktoria Votonovskaya / TASS

Total capital outflow from Russia increased to $31.3 billion last year, a 160 percent increase from 2016, Russia’s Central Bank reported Wednesday. 

Foreign investors have been part of that capital flight, withdrawing nearly $1 billion from the Russian economy last year over fears of new U.S. sanctions scheduled for February.

Read more: Foreign Investors Fleeing Russia in 2017, Withdraw Nearly $1 Bln

Previous Central Bank estimates put capital outflow at $29 billion, based on an oil price of $53 per barrel. In recent months, the price of oil has risen to $69 per barrel. 

The Central Bank said that capital outflow in other sectors was "mutually compensating,” the Interfax news agency reported

In 2016, capital flight totalled $19.8 billion, according to Central Bank figures.

