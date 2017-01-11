Canadian New Foreign Minister Is Under Russian Sanctions – Report

Golden Skepticism
3 hours ago
In what has become a growing trend, the dossier has provoked reactions from commentators typically critical of Moscow that largely converge with responses from pro-Kremlin pundits.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more