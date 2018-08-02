News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 02 2018 - 15:08

Bus Passenger Killed in Moscow Knife Attack

Ambulance/ Moskva News Agency

A bus passenger has reportedly been killed and another injured in a knife attack in northern Moscow.

A 60-year-old suspect was detained on Wednesday after police were tipped off about the stabbing that happened aboard a bus near the Seligerskaya metro station, the RBC news website reported Thursday.

“Early indications suggest the stabbing was caused by a domestic dispute,” a Moscow police source was cited as saying.

The victim who died of severe blood loss was identified as a 32-year-old man, while the injured victim, a 31-year-old man, was said to have been hospitalized with open wounds.

