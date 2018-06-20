News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 20 2018 - 16:06

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

Pixabay

Burger King apologized for a short-lived promo it has since pulled offering a lifetime of free Whoppers to women who are impregnated by World Cup stars.

This is not the first time the fast food chain has landed in hot water for an ad campaign: last year it parodied an underage rape victim who became a national celebrity after speaking out at a popular Russian evening talk show. Russia virtually ensured its spot in the second round of the World Cup this week with a 3-1 win over Egypt.

Read More
Argentina Apologizes for World Cup Manual on Seducing Russian Women

Its latest ad, since deleted, promised 3 million rubles ($47,000) and a lifetime supply of signature burgers to "women who get pregnant from world football stars,” all in an effort to inherit “the best football genes.”

“We apologize for our statement. It turned out to be too insulting,” the chain posted on Russian social media site Vkontakte, noting that it had removed all references to the ad by late Tuesday.

One user, commenting on Burger King’s public apology, hypothesized that the ad was in reference to a Russian lawmaker’s pleas last week to avoid sex with foreign fans to keep from giving birth to “unhappy” mixed-race babies.

The deleted promo said that encouraging Russian women to bear the children of football players “will lay the foundation for the Russian team’s success several generations ahead.”

Theater Director in Russia Accused of Harassing and Raping Young Actresses
News
June 01 2018
Theater Director in Russia Accused of Harassing and Raping Young Actresses
Russian Women Should Avoid Sex With Foreign World Cup Fans, Lawmaker Says
News
June 13 2018
Russian Women Should Avoid Sex With Foreign World Cup Fans, Lawmaker Says
Iranian Women Take on Stadium Ban Back Home at Russia's World Cup
News
June 20 2018
Iranian Women Take on Stadium Ban Back Home at Russia's World Cup

Latest news

Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
News
June 20 2018
Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
News
June 20 2018
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand
News
June 20 2018
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox