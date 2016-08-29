Burger King Launches New Burger Line Inspired By Pavlensky Scrotum Stunt

52 minutes ago
Fast food restaurant Burger King is launching a line of burgers inspired by radical performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky's most bizarre stunts, the Russian culture site Afisha Daily reported Monday.
6 hours agoTeeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of the most beloved Soviet films of ...
6 hours agoTeeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft ...
2 days ago
2 days ago
2 days agoSecond Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
2 days agoSecond Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
6 hours agoRussia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase