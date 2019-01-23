News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 23 2019 - 14:01
By Reuters

Bulgaria Rescinds Bulgarian Citizenship of Russian Millionaire Adoniev

Sergei Adoniev (Valery Sharifulin / TASS)

Bulgaria has revoked the Bulgarian citizenship of Russian telecoms millionaire Sergei Adoniev over a 20-year-old fraud conviction in the United States, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

Eager to join EU's border-check-free Schengen zone, Bulgaria said on Tuesday that it plans to stop letting wealthy foreigners buy citizenship, which allows free movement within the entire European Union in return for investment.

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Adoniev's citizenship had been revoked in May following notification that he "had been convicted in the United States 20 years ago on fraud charges."

Adoniev, 57, co-founded the Russian mobile operator Yota, which he sold to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s Megafon. He also has a stake in the Russian smartphone maker Yota Devices.

He was ranked by the Russian edition of Forbes magazine as Russia's 147th richest businessman, with an estimated net worth of $700 million, and sponsored one of the candidates in last year's Russian presidential election, Ksenia Sobchak. He was granted a Bulgarian passport in 2008.

Adoniev was not immediately available for comment.

The Bulgarian non-governmental Anti-Corruption Fund (ACF) alerted authorities to Adoniev's conviction last January. It also questioned whether foreigners were being properly vetted before seeking citizenship.

According to ACF, Bulgaria has granted 225 passports to foreigners for special contributions in the past 10 years, 125 of them to Russian citizens.

Deripaska Loses Free Bus Ride Privileges
Meanwhile…
Dec. 27 2018
Deripaska Loses Free Bus Ride Privileges
'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham
News
Jan. 07 2019
'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham
Russian Billionaire Brothers Forced to Sell Private Jets Over Sanctions — Forbes
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russian Billionaire Brothers Forced to Sell Private Jets Over Sanctions — Forbes


Latest news

Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
News
Jan. 23 2019
Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter