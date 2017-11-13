Building Collapse in Russian World Cup Host City Leaves Multiple Dead

At least three people are reported to have died after a building under construction collapsed in the provincial town of Saransk, set to host matches during the 2018 World Cup.

Authorities in the town south east of Moscow said earlier in the day that the 10-story building’s stairs had collapsed.

A source in the republic of Mordovia’s regional government told the state-run TASS news agency that three had died in the incident.

The deaths were confirmed by a source in the emergency services to the Interfax news agency.