News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
19 minutes ago Blogger Sentenced for Criticizing Russian Aid to Ukrainian Citizens
25 minutes ago Building Collapse in Russian World Cup Host City Leaves Multiple Dead
39 minutes ago Kremlin to Target All Foreign Media Amid U.S. 'Foreign Agent' Spat
News
Blogger Sentenced for Criticizing Russian Aid to Ukrainian Citizens
News
Kremlin to Target All Foreign Media Amid U.S. 'Foreign Agent' Spat
News
Kremlin's Chief Propagandist Accuses U.S. of Using Doping Ban to Meddle in Russian Politics
News
Oscar Contender Andrei Zvyagintsev Feted in Hollywood
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Building Collapse in Russian World Cup Host City Leaves Multiple Dead

Nov 13, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:07

Building Collapse in Russian World Cup Host City Leaves Multiple Dead

Nov 13, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:07
Vkontakte / saransk_photo

At least three people are reported to have died after a building under construction collapsed in the provincial town of Saransk, set to host matches during the 2018 World Cup.

Authorities in the town south east of Moscow said earlier in the day that the 10-story building’s stairs had collapsed.

A source in the republic of Mordovia’s regional government told the state-run TASS news agency that three had died in the incident.

The deaths were confirmed by a source in the emergency services to the Interfax news agency.

The incident comes less than one week after several people died when part of an apartment block collapsed in the central Russian city of Izhevsk.

Authorities opened a criminal case into murder, alleging that one of the residents may have deliberately caused a gas explosion.

Related
News
Russian Helicopter Crashes Off Norway With 8 Aboard
News
Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire
News
Six Dead After Soviet-era Apartment Block Collapsed in Izhevsk
City
Moscow Police Pursue Alleged Drive-By Shooter
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+