Video Catches Russian Officers Beating World Cup Fan

Russian security officers were caught on camera beating a jubilant fan who jumped on the hood of a patrol van while celebrating the Russian football team’s unexpected World Cup victory over Spain.

Russians across the country’s 11 time zones reveled in their squad’s penalty shootout win in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, while the Kremlin likened the scenes to celebrations after the Soviet victory in World War II. But authorities also reportedly detained 32 fans during the game on charges including disobeying police, drunkenness and selling illegal merchandise.

Footage circulating on social media after Sunday's game shows a man mounting and stomping a police vehicle with flashing blue lights. After he jumps off, two uniformed officers who may be members of Russia’s National Guard approach the man and beat him as he lays on the ground. The video was filmed in the city of Voronezh.