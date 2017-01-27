Brother Ukraine is Fighting for Its Independence - Belarus President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that "fraternal Ukraine" is fighting for its independence at a meeting with scientists and science teachers, the BELTA news agency reported.



"We got our independence cheaply; all the nations fought," Lukashenko said.

"Right now fraternal Ukraine is fighting for its independence. We cannot afford to fight. We are a peace-loving people."

The president clarified that he believes Belarus' struggle is not military or political, but rather economic.

Recently it was reported that Russia plans to reduce oil supplies to Belarus by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The cut is believed to be related to a debt dispute between the two countries.