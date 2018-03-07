News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 07 2018 - 19:03

British Police Suspect Russians Struck Former Russian Double Agent

Toby Melville / Reuters

Britain's main line of inquiry is that Russians used a mystery substance to strike down former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, two security sources said.

Skripal, who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

British investigators believe Russians may have used the mystery substance to harm Skripal in revenge for his treachery, a U.S. security source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

A European security source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that this was the main line of inquiry. The sources did not give details about the mystery substance. 

