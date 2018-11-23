British Police Release New Footage of Russians Suspected of Skripal Poisoning

British police on Thursday released more video footage of the two suspects they believe poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March.

Two men - known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - were charged in absentia for the attack in September.

Investigative website Bellingcat has named them as Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, both of whom work for Russia's GRU intelligence services.