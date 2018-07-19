News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 19 2018 - 09:07

British Police Identify Russian Suspects Behind Skripals’ Poisoning, Media Says

Ben Birchall / PA Images / TASS

UK investigators have reportedly identified several Russian suspects believed to be behind the Novichok nerve agent attack on the Skripals, the Press Association reported Thursday.

Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March before later recovering. British authorities blamed Russia for the attempted murder, an accusation that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Read More
The Poisoning of Former Russian Double Agent Sergei Skripal, Explained

“Investigators identified the suspected perpetrators through CCTV and have cross-checked the footage with records of people who entered the country around that time,” the Press Association was cited as saying by ITV.

“They [the investigators] are sure they [the suspects] are Russian.”

In recent weeks, British counter-terrorism police have also been investigating the murder of a woman who died on July 8, just over a week after being exposed to Novichok near the city of Salisbury.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

West and Russia Square Off Over Empowering Chemical Weapons Body
News
June 26 2018
West and Russia Square Off Over Empowering Chemical Weapons Body
More Foreign Agent Labels Possible With Proposed Law
News
July 04 2018
More Foreign Agent Labels Possible With Proposed Law
Russia Denies Involvement As Two Britons Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
News
July 05 2018
Russia Denies Involvement As Two Britons Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

Latest news

Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
News
July 19 2018
Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
Protesters Rally Outside State Duma in Moscow Over Pension Reform
News
July 19 2018
Protesters Rally Outside State Duma in Moscow Over Pension Reform
Flying Ants Invade Moscow
Meanwhile…
July 19 2018
Flying Ants Invade Moscow

Most read

News

Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

Opinion

What to Expect From The Helsinki Summit (Op-ed)

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site

Sign up for our weekly newsletter