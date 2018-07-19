British Police Identify Russian Suspects Behind Skripals’ Poisoning, Media Says

Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March before later recovering. British authorities blamed Russia for the attempted murder, an accusation that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

UK investigators have reportedly identified several Russian suspects believed to be behind the Novichok nerve agent attack on the Skripals, the Press Association reported Thursday.

“Investigators identified the suspected perpetrators through CCTV and have cross-checked the footage with records of people who entered the country around that time,” the Press Association was cited as saying by ITV.

“They [the investigators] are sure they [the suspects] are Russian.”

In recent weeks, British counter-terrorism police have also been investigating the murder of a woman who died on July 8, just over a week after being exposed to Novichok near the city of Salisbury.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.