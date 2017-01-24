Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence
43 minutes ago Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia
1 hour ago Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud
Russia
Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence
Russia
Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud
Russia
Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist
Russia
Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence
43 minutes ago Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia
1 hour ago Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

British Navy Spent $1.7M Tracking Russia's Syrian Battle Fleet

Jan 24, 2017 — 17:28
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 15:23

British Navy Spent $1.7M Tracking Russia's Syrian Battle Fleet

Jan 24, 2017 — 17:28
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 15:23
The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, on duty on the Mediterranean Sea. AP

The British Navy spent almost £1.4 million ($1.7 million) on tracking Russian warships as they journeyed alongside the British coast on their way to Syria.

The operation saw British ships escort the Russian battlegroup southwards from the Norwegian Sea and though the English channel.

The group, which included beleaguered Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, was tracked by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.

Read More on Russia's Great White Fleet and its Threat of Serious Force

The mission cost British taxpayers £1,394,000, according information released by regional news outlet The Portsmouth News.  

A similar operation is expected when the battlegroup passes through British waters on their way home to their base in northern Russia.

The Russian Navy announced Jan. 6 that the ships would be leaving the Mediterranean, having “completed” their mission in Syria.

Read More on the Admiral Kuznetsov: Russia's Flotilla Flop

The Admiral Kuznetsov was first to leave the region, having faced a number of problems during its deployment.

The ship lost two aircraft after the carrier's arresting gear malfunctioned. The remaining planes were later redeployed to an airfield inland

Related
Russia
Russian Navy to Hide Entire City in Smoke Screen
Russia
Russian Military Trucks on Ship Bound for Syria

Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy

2 hours ago

Now that Donald Trump is in office, he will find lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is harder than it looked during the campaign.

34 minutes ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

43 minutes ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

1 hour ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

1 hour ago

Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist

2 hours ago

Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister

17 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

34 minutes ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

43 minutes ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

1 hour ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

34 minutes ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

43 minutes ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

1 hour ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again

European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again

European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again

European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

34 minutes ago

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

43 minutes ago

Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

1 hour ago

Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

1 day ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
1 day ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions that insult our intelligence by the speaker of Russian parliament.

Print edition — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

19 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

an hour ago

Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist

2 hours ago

Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister

17 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

16 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

16 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

16 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

16 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

16 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

16 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

19 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

see more

19 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at ...

22 hours ago

A New Map For Syria

Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

19 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

New issue — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
1 day ago
By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov

Russia Is Failing On Corruption. Here's Why.

By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov
1 day ago

Transparency International has published its latest Corruption Perceptions Index. Russia keeps failing despite launching an emblematic battle against corruption in 2016.

17 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

19 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

20 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

22 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

23 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

1 day ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

Fri. Jan. 27

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
On the Milky Road Cinema
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Live by Night Cinema

17 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

19 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

20 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

22 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

23 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

1 day ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

1 hour ago

Moscow Homeless Shelter Named After Famous Russian Philanthropist

2 hours ago

Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister

17 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

A New Map For Syria

22 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

1 day ago
Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes ...

A New Map For Syria

22 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.
From our partners

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes don’t mean an end to your ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk

Forget frigates and aircraft carriers: Russia's armed forces have reached peak sass in a war of ...

Most Read

Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+