British Navy Spent $1.7M Tracking Russia's Syrian Battle Fleet

The British Navy spent almost £1.4 million ($1.7 million) on tracking Russian warships as they journeyed alongside the British coast on their way to Syria.

The operation saw British ships escort the Russian battlegroup southwards from the Norwegian Sea and though the English channel.

The group, which included beleaguered Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, was tracked by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.