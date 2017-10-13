British Council Launches ‘Science Train’ on Moscow Metro

A science and education-themed train will soon launch in the Moscow Metro as part of the UK-Russia Year of Science and Education 2017.

Mikhail Shvydkoi, an international cultural cooperation special representative, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the train will be operational from Oct. 27.

The train is just one of thousands of events dedicated to the humanities, literature, linguistics, economics and jurisprudence that have been planned for the UK-Russia Year of Science and Education. The program is organized by the British Council and British Embassy in Russia, and the Education and Science Ministry of the Russian Federation.

The so-called “Science Train” will be adorned with quotations from famous British scientists and illustrations of their famous achievements. Russia will launch its own science-themed train in the London Underground on Oct. 25.

Despite complex political relations, the two countries are still trying to collaborate in the cultural sphere, Shvydkoi said.