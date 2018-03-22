News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 22 2018 - 16:03
By Reuters

British Council Ceases Activity in Russia

Alexander Natruskin / Reuters

The British Council said in a statement on Thursday it has been instructed by the Russian foreign ministry to cease activity in Russia and it has cancelled all scheduled events and programmes.

"We deeply regret this and are grateful for your understanding," the statement said.

The British Council, a state-funded body which promotes British culture overseas, has worked in Moscow continuously since 1959, the statement said. 

