British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
Alexander Natruskin / Reuters
The British Council said in a statement on Thursday it has been instructed by the Russian foreign ministry to cease activity in Russia and it has cancelled all scheduled events and programmes.
"We deeply regret this and are grateful for your understanding," the statement said.
The British Council, a state-funded body which promotes British culture overseas, has worked in Moscow continuously since 1959, the statement said.
Latest news
News
March 22 2018
News
March 22 2018