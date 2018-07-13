Russian Police Find Missing British Fan

Russian police have found a British national reported missing by his relatives, Russian news agencies cited the interior ministry as saying on Thursday.

Relatives of British football fan Douglas Moreton had published an appeal on social media saying they had not heard from him for several days.

He was last seen in the city of Samara where England played Sweden on July 7 in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Russian news agencies said he had been found staying at a Moscow hotel.

The British embassy and the police were not immediately available for comment.