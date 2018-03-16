News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 16 2018 - 16:03
By Reuters

Britain's Accusations Against Putin in Nerve Attack Are 'Shocking,' Kremlin Says

Simon Dawson / Reuters

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself made the decision to use a military-grade nerve toxin to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil.

"We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening," Johnson said.

"Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision — and we think it is overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision — to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the U.K., on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War."

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. 

The Kremlin said on Friday that British accusations that President Vladimir Putin was involved in a nerve agent attack in England were shocking and unforgivable, the state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"Any reference or mention of our president in this regard is a shocking and unforgivable breach of diplomatic rules of decent behavior," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.


Putin's Arms Buildup Puts Abe on Defensive in Islands Dispute
News
Feb. 14 2018
Putin's Arms Buildup Puts Abe on Defensive in Islands Dispute
Putin Is Struggling to Keep His Wars Separate (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 14 2018
Putin Is Struggling to Keep His Wars Separate (Op-ed)
Russian State Channel Urged to Postpone Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc Until After Elections
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russian State Channel Urged to Postpone Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc Until After Elections

Latest news

U.K. Police Treating Death of Russian Businessman Glushkov as Murder
News
March 16 2018
U.K. Police Treating Death of Russian Businessman Glushkov as Murder
Russia Says It Will Investigate Poisoning of Skripal's Daughter
News
March 16 2018
Russia Says It Will Investigate Poisoning of Skripal's Daughter
U.S. and U.K. Developed 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Linked to Ex-Spy's Poisoning, Russian Official Claims
News
March 16 2018
U.S. and U.K. Developed 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Linked to Ex-Spy's Poisoning, Russian Official Claims
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox