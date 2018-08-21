Britain Pushes for More EU Sanctions Against Russia

Britain on Tuesday will call for the European Union to increase sanctions against Russia, saying the bloc had to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with the United States, which hit Moscow with new economic curbs this month.

Britain's foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, will say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the world "a more dangerous place," and that after a chemical weapons attack in England, the EU should apply more pressure to ensure Russia sticks to international rules.

"Today the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US," Hunt will tell an audience in Washington in his first major speech since his appointment in July.

"That means calling out and responding to transgressions with one voice whenever and wherever they occur, from the streets of Salisbury to the fate of Crimea."

Britain, the EU, and the United States blame Russia for a nerve agent attack against a Russian double agent in the English city of Salisbury earlier this year. The Kremlin denies involvement.

Earlier this month the United States, citing the Salisbury incident, imposed sanctions against Russia covering national-security related goods. It has promised more hard-hitting measures unless Russia gave "reliable assurances" it would no longer use chemical weapons.

The sanctions sparked a sell-off across Russian markets, and pushed up the country's cost of borrowing — with both likely to worsen if the second wave of measure is enacted.