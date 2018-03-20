News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 20 2018 - 13:03

Britain Could Have 'Easily' Developed Nerve Agent Linked to Ex-Spy's Poisoning, Russian Scientist Says

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Britain could have developed a lethal nerve agent linked to the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England according to a Russian chemical scientist thought to be one of the makers of the military-grade nerve agent. 

Britain has blamed Moscow for the March 4 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury with a Novichok-class nerve agent, a claim that Moscow denies. The Foreign Office called the denial “increasingly absurd” while the Kremlin demanded an apology “sooner or later” if London failed to back up its assertions.

Read More
Kremlin Says U.K. Should Show Evidence or 'Apologize' Over Spy Poisoning Scandal

In an interview with the state-run RIA Novosti news agency published Tuesday, chemist Leonid Rink said he had been part of the team that worked on the Novichok chemical weapons program at a Soviet state chemical research institute.

Rink said that the theory that the Novichok-class toxin could have been planted in Yulia Skripal’s luggage before she left Moscow “absolute nonsense” because she would have died from exposure along the way. 

“This [attack] could have easily been executed by the British themselves,” Rink was cited as saying by RIA. 

Rink received a one-year suspended prison sentence for “misuse of powers” in the 1995 death of a Russian banking magnate and his secretary from a military-grade poison developed at his institute, according to a lawyer involved in the trial. 

The same institute was part of a state chemical weapons program that helped develop the “Novichok” family of nerve agents that Britain said Skripal was exposed to, according to another Soviet chemical weapons scientist turned whistleblower. 

Read More
How the Collapse of the Soviet Union Could Have Helped Skripal's Attackers

“Any country with weapons of mass destruction — the U.K., the U.S., China and all developed countries — any country with at least some chemistry would have zero problems creating this kind of weapon,” Rink was cited as saying. 

Rink’s interview confirming his role in the developed of Novichok-class toxins contradicts previous statements by Russian officials that said a Novichok nerve agent program never existed in Russia.

Nigerian Student Hospitalized After Knife Attack in Southern Russia
News
Feb. 27 2018
Nigerian Student Hospitalized After Knife Attack in Southern Russia
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
News
March 05 2018
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia
News
March 06 2018
England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia

Latest news

Russia's FSB Says Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
News
March 20 2018
Russia's FSB Says Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence
U.S. Doesn't Congratulate Putin Over 'Unsurprising' Election Win
News
March 20 2018
U.S. Doesn't Congratulate Putin Over 'Unsurprising' Election Win
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
News
March 20 2018
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox