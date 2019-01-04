Britain Cautions Russia After U.S./UK Citizen Detained for Spying

Britain cautioned Russia on Friday that individual citizens should be not used as pawns in a diplomatic chess game after a dual U.S./UK national was detained in Moscow on espionage charges.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was extremely worried about Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow last Friday on suspicion of spying.

"Individuals should not be used as pawns of diplomatic leverage (or) being used in diplomatic chess games," Hunt said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week that the United States had asked Russia to explain Whelan's arrest and would demand his immediate return if it determines his detention is inappropriate.