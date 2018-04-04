Britain Blasts Russian Proposal to Join Salisbury Investigation at Emergency Meeting

Moscow convened the watchdog's decision-making executive to counter accusations by Britain that it was behind the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve toxin in the English city of Salisbury.

Russia's proposal for a joint inquiry into the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England is "perverse", Britain's delegation at the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday during an emergency meeting requested by Moscow.

U.K. Unable to Prove Whether Nerve Agent Was Made in Russia, Military Research Chief Says

In a tweet, the British delegation said Moscow's idea was "perverse..., a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russians authorities must answer".

The European Union also dismissed the proposal and diplomats said it was unlikely to be approved by the required two-thirds majority of the 41-nation executive of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' executive.

Russia said it had the support of 14 countries. "We believe it is crucial to ensure this problem be resolved within the legal framework using the entire potential of the OPCW," Russia's representative to the watchdog, Aleksandr Shulgin, was quoted by the Russian news agency TASS as telling the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the OPCW should draw a line under a case that has triggered the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War, with retaliatory, tit-for-tat expulsions of scores of diplomats.

Scientists at the Porton Down biological and chemical weapons laboratory in England have concluded that the toxin was among a category of Soviet-era nerve agents called Novichok, though could not yet determine whether it was made in Russia.

Accusations

Moscow denies any involvement in the attack and accuses Britain of whipping up anti-Russian hysteria in the West.

The OPCW, which oversees the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, has taken samples from the site of the Salisbury attack and is expected to provide results from testing at two designated laboratories next week.

Shulgin said earlier that if Moscow was prevented from taking part in the testing of the Salisbury toxin samples, it would reject the outcome of the OPCW research.