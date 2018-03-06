Bribe Taking in Russia Triples in 2017, new Figures Show

Transparency International anti-corruption charity’s global survey said that every third Russian paid a bribe for public services in 2017. Russia ranked 135th out of 180 countries in the NGO’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index.

Russia’s National Anti-Corruption Committee has seen a tripling in bribe-taking in the past year to nearly $119 million.

Every Third Russian Has Paid a Bribe, Says Transparency International Survey

“The total amount of bribes received for all reported crimes under Article 290 of Russia’s Criminal Code amounted to 6.7 billion rubles [$119 million],” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday, citing the anti-corruption committee’s bulletin.

In 2016, the committee recorded 2.3 billion ($41 million) rubles in accepted bribes, the news agency reported.

The RBC business portal cited Transparency International Russia’s deputy head Ilya Shumanov as saying that 7 billion rubles in accepted bribes was the “tip of the iceberg.”



“Approximately the same amount was found in the apartment of Interior Ministry colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko,” Shumanov said, referring to a continuing high-profile case involving the former anti-corruption cop.

