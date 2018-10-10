News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Oct. 10 2018 - 16:10

Brazilian 'Old Believer' Faces Deportation After 20 Years in Siberian Taiga

Olga Suvorova / Facebook

A Brazilian-born Orthodox Christian Old Believer with a Russian wife and kids faces deportation after being brought to the country as a child 20 years ago, Siberian police and activists have said.

Russia’s Old Believers split from the Orthodox Church in 1666 after protesting against the reforms of Patriarch Nikon of Moscow. Old Believer communities are found throughout the world, including in the remote forests of the Siberian Taiga, where many fled Stalinist repression during the Soviet era.

Read More
'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A Brazilian Old Believer told a Krasnoyarsk region activist on Facebook last Wednesday that he had been summoned from a distant village on Yenisei River, population 60, to face deportation. He said he was brought to Siberia by his Old Believer mother at age 12 in 1999, where he got married in 2011 and had three children.

The investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Wednesday that local authorities had declined to register the marriage because the Brazilian said his passport had been burned in a monastery fire in 2006. A court deemed him single and ruled to deport him back to Brazil, it reported.

“All his adult life, he considered Russia his native country. Now he has nowhere to go,” activist Olga Suvorova wrote.

Police told the TASS news agency that the Brazilian Old Believer, whose Cyrillic name is Khanofer (Onufry) Yefimov li Keiros, had been instructed several times to obtain Russian citizenship.

Suvorova said they had appealed the deportation ruling. The Brazilian’s wife and three children have taken the year’s last ferry from their isolated village to Krasnoyarsk for DNA tests to prove their kinship, she told TASS.

“I don’t have connections with my very distant relatives [in Brazil] and I don’t even want to go back,” the Old Believer told Suvorova in a Facebook video from the detention center.

Read More
'Missing' Brazilian Found Copying Holy Texts in Siberia
Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat
News
Sept. 15 2018
Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat
Orthodox Believers March to Commemorate Executed Romanov Princess
News
Sept. 17 2018
Orthodox Believers March to Commemorate Executed Romanov Princess
Russian Orthodox Church Agrees With Pope: 'Sex Is a Gift From God'
Meanwhile…
Sept. 19 2018
Russian Orthodox Church Agrees With Pope: 'Sex Is a Gift From God'

Latest news

Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
News
Oct. 10 2018
Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
News
Oct. 10 2018
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case
News
Oct. 10 2018
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter