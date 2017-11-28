Virgin Launches Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia

The closest thing Britain has to an oligarch entered the Russian market with a telecoms venture this week. Richard Branson's Virgin Group launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), in Russia on Nov. 27.

MNVO Virgin will use network capacities of T2 RTK Holding, which runs the mobile phone operator Tele2, the upstart fourth mobile phone service provider in the Russian capital, the Vedomosti business daily has reported.

Few details are available at this point, except that MVNO Virgin will initially only be available in a test mode.