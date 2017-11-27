Billionaire Richard Branson's Advice to Russians: Say 'Screw It'

British billionaire Richard Branson says Russians will need to have a different mentality if they want to be successful in business.



Speaking at the Synergy Global Forum in Moscow on Monday afternoon, Branson drew on his own past to describe how Russians might learn from him.



“I literally risked my life to get my business off the ground,” he said, referring to his attempted flight across the Atlantic in a hot air balloon to promote Virgin Airlines.

Learning to say “screw it" would be the first step, according to the British tycoon.