News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Billionaire Richard Branson's Advice to Russians: Say 'Screw It'

Nov 27, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 10:45

Billionaire Richard Branson's Advice to Russians: Say 'Screw It'

Nov 27, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 10:45
Richard Branson (L) at the Synergy Global Forum at Moscow (Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS)

British billionaire Richard Branson says Russians will need to have a different mentality if they want to be successful in business.

Speaking at the Synergy Global Forum in Moscow on Monday afternoon, Branson drew on his own past to describe how Russians might learn from him.

“I literally risked my life to get my business off the ground,” he said, referring to his attempted flight across the Atlantic in a hot air balloon to promote Virgin Airlines.

Learning to say “screw it" would be the first step, according to the British tycoon.

“Russians historically have a fear of failure," he added. "I hear that this might be changing now, and that is important."

Branson has a long history of doing business in Russia. In 2012 he launched a $200-million investment fund to back energy-efficiency projects with Rusnano chief Anatoly Chubais.

Late last week, the business daily Vedomosti reported that Trivon networks, co-owned by Branson’s Virgin Group, would launch a mobile virtual network operator in Russia.

Branson has also been politically outspoken. In 2014, after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia for meddling in eastern Ukraine, Branson wrote an open letter calling for a resolution of the conflict and warning against a return to Cold War politics.

Related
Business
Richard Branson: Russia Would Suffer Most From Closing Airspace to Western Airlines
Business
Richard Branson Wants to Solve Ukraine Crisis in Talks With Putin
Business
Richard Branson Invests in Russian Green Growth
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+