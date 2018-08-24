Bosnia Denies Entry to Nationalist Russian Writer Prilepin on Security Grounds

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was barred from entering Bosnia on Thursday on security grounds, in a move that angered Bosnian Serbs and the Russian Embassy.

Prilepin, who had been due to attend a literature event in the de facto Bosnian Serb capital Banja Luka on Friday, was turned back at the Raca border crossing between Serbia and Bosnia, the Russian embassy said in a statement.

"The Embassy expresses a concern and deep disappointment because of this incident. We have asked for an explanation from the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina," it said.

Prilepin is associated with Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine. Bosnian media reported that the Bosnian Intelligence and Security Agency had issued an entry ban decree in March for him, citing security concerns.