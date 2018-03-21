News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 21 2018 - 18:03
By Reuters

Boris Johnson Compared Russian World Cup With Olympics in Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to bolster Russia's image through hosting the World Cup in a similar way to how Adolf Hitler used the Olympics when it was held in Nazi Germany, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

