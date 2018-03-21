Boris Johnson Compared Russian World Cup With Olympics in Nazi Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to bolster Russia's image through hosting the World Cup in a similar way to how Adolf Hitler used the Olympics when it was held in Nazi Germany, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Read More
Russia Approves Harsher Fines for World Cup Ticket Resellers
Russia is hosting the World Cup in June and July this year, and Johnson agreed with a lawmaker who said Putin would use the tournament to improve Russia's image, comparing it to when Hitler's Germany hosted 1936 Olympics.
"Your characterisation of what is going to happen in Moscow in the World Cup, in all the venues — yes, I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right," Johnson replied during a question and answer session with lawmakers.
Latest news
News
March 21 2018
News
March 21 2018