News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 25 2018 - 16:06
By Reuters

Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia

Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters

Seventeen people, most of them from Nigeria and Morocco and holding World Cup fan identity documents, have tried to enter Poland illegally from Russia since the football tournament began, border guards service said on Monday.

In the most recent incident, guards detained six Moroccans on Thursday when they crossed into north-east Poland from Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave in Europe that is hosting World Cup games.

They crossed at a "green border" zone where there is no formal crossing point, and were handed back to Russia on Saturday, a local border guard spokeswoman said.

Read More
Lukashenko to Russia: We’ll Bring Back Border Controls if You Do

Local guards have been watching the border more closely during the World Cup in Russia and have stopped four others who entered via the green border and turned back another 7 at the border, she said.

They included citizens from Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria and Yemen who held World Cup fan identity cards, which Moscow accepts instead of visas during the tournament.

One of the detained Moroccans had no original documents with him apart from copies, including a copy of a fan ID, the spokesperson said. The other Moroccans held genuine, original IDs and national passports.

Read More
European Court Orders Russia to Compensate Navalny for Passport Restrictions

Earlier this month five people entered Finland illegally with the help of football World Cup fan identity documents and subsequently applied for asylum.

Russia shares a frontier with several countries in the European Union's 19-nation Schengen zone, within which borders can be crossed without checks.

Since Mediterranean arrivals spiked in 2015, when more than a million refugees and migrants reached the bloc, EU leaders have been at odds over how to handle them.

Read More
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Into 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she would seek direct deals with separate European Union states on migration, conceding the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue threatening her government.

Poland, which is a member of the European Union and the Schengen zone of free travel, has refused to host any arrivals and together with Hungary it wants to end any further discussion on rules for sharing them out across the bloc.

What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 28 2018
What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Those Guys With Whips? They’re Cossacks Meant to Keep you Safe at Russia’s World Cup
News
May 28 2018
Those Guys With Whips? They’re Cossacks Meant to Keep you Safe at Russia’s World Cup
11 Bizarre World Cup Souvenirs From Russia, in Photos
News
May 29 2018
11 Bizarre World Cup Souvenirs From Russia, in Photos

Latest news

Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A
News
June 25 2018
Uruguay Beats Russia's 10-Man Team 3-0 to Top Group A
Kremlin Shrugs Off Rare Dent in Putin's Ratings Over Retirement Age Hike
News
June 25 2018
Kremlin Shrugs Off Rare Dent in Putin's Ratings Over Retirement Age Hike
Smoke on a Plane for Peruvian Fans
News
June 25 2018
Smoke on a Plane for Peruvian Fans
By Reuters

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter