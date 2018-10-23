Bolton Tells Russians That Meddling in U.S. Election 'Sows Enormous Distrust'

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that Russian meddling in U.S. elections did not have any effect on the outcome, but told Russian officials that it did "sow enormous distrust of Russia" in the United States.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia carried out a campaign of hacking and propaganda targeting the 2016 U.S. presidential election in an attempt to sow discord, disparage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and aid Republican Donald Trump’s candidacy. Putin has denied any such meddling.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Congress are investigating the interference and any possible collusion by Trump’s campaign. Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion.