Bolshoi and Met Opera to Stage Moscow and New York Productions

Moscow's Bolshoi Theater and New York’s Metropolitan Opera are teaming up for the first time to stage three shows and buck the trend of deteriorating Russian-U.S. relations in other spheres.

Verdi’s “Aida,” Strauss’s “Salome,” and Wagner's “Lohengrin” will be performed in the two cities between 2019 and 2022, the Bolshoi said in a statement on Monday.

Russia’s renowned soprano Anna Netrebko is expected to grace both the Moscow and New York City stages in all three productions. She has been designated to take the lead roles in “Aida” and “Salome,” and play Elsa of Brabant in “Lohengrin.”