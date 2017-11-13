Blogger Sentenced for Criticizing Russian Aid to Ukrainian Citizens

A court in St. Petersburg has sentenced a blogger for a social media post in which he criticized Russian support for Ukrainian refugees.

Anatoly Pleshanov was added to a terrorism list in 2016 after he allegedly wrote an incendiary post on the popular social media site VK, the Moscow-based SOVA research center said Monday in an online statement.

According to official accounts, Russia has spent at least 5 billion rubles ($84 million) on aid for Ukrainians who have fled the ongoing conflict in their country. Russia has been accused of fomenting the conflict in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and the Kiev regime following the toppling of pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych — a claim Russia denies.

SOVA cited a court ruling as saying that Pleshanov “wrote that he’s dissatisfied with Russia’s and Russian citizens’ help to Ukrainian residents."