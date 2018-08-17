News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 17 2018 - 15:08

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

Lana Sator / Instagram

A Moscow-based blogger has discovered a trove of passports and other personal documents inside an abandoned police station that drew social media attention and triggered an investigation into negligence.

Lana Sator, who describes herself as a documentarian of old buildings in and around the city, posted photographs of case files and passports inside a drab building in Moscow. Black-and-white portraits of President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev were seen taped next to a decaying windowsill in the building.

Read More
Chernobyl: 31 Years Later

“Actually, as a matter of fact, the derelict building is utterly dull,” Sator wrote on her LiveJournal blog on Friday.

Her post drew the attention of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which announced an inspection into criminal negligence of duty. The committee said in a statement that the building had previously housed an office of the Federal Migration Service, an agency that was dissolved in 2016.

A post shared by Lana Sator (@lanasator) on

In her original Instagram post, Sator remarked that the discovery suggest that the authorities had breached the Law on Personal Data.

“A nondescript abandoned building with broken windows and a gloomy courtyard. It's strange that homeless people hadn't settled there yet,” Sator wrote.

Scammed Nigerians Stranded in Russia Amid World Cup Trafficking Fears
News
July 18 2018
Scammed Nigerians Stranded in Russia Amid World Cup Trafficking Fears
Alaskan Sails to Russia, Requests Political Asylum
News
Aug. 03 2018
Alaskan Sails to Russia, Requests Political Asylum

Latest news

Russia Sends Diplomatic Protest Note to U.S. Over Mission Closures
News
Aug. 17 2018
Russia Sends Diplomatic Protest Note to U.S. Over Mission Closures
Russian Highway Shut Down for Warplane Landing Practice
Meanwhile…
Aug. 17 2018
Russian Highway Shut Down for Warplane Landing Practice
Navalny Probe Accuses Russian Duma Speaker of Graft
News
Aug. 17 2018
Navalny Probe Accuses Russian Duma Speaker of Graft

Most read

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Sex Is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter